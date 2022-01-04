Mayor of the Town of Mount Royal enjoying new role

Send this page to someone via email

Peter Malouf is a self-described people’s mayor who insists he’s working in the interests of his constituents.

In a couple of cases, the newly elected mayor of the Town of Mount Royal on the Island of Montreal is living up to his word.

Malouf has rejected a zoning change request from the promoter of Royalmount that would allow a housing project to be built on the site of the massive commercial complex currently under construction.

“No residential project. Exactly. My position has not changed,” Malouf told Global News.

Malouf also took issue with plans by the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) to remove a temporary pedestrian overpass above its tracks that has served residents including students at a local school.

“The citizens elected me to advocate on their behalf. I have a responsibility to our community,” he said.

The mayor’s number one priority during the next four years: Building a new sports complex at the site of the existing one while still maintaining some of the green space behind town hall.

“Our council and I are going to be working feverishly toward getting that done,” he said.

One of the other issues Malouf will face is trying to manage a new billing structure with the agglomeration council, the body of elected officials which represents the entire Island of Montreal.

Currently, the fifteen suburban municipalities are billed to pay for island-wide shared services like public transit, police and fire fighting.

But many local cities and towns send more than half of their budgets to the agglomeration council to pay for those services — an amount Malouf says needs to be re-examined.

“That’s a very big issue and I know many of the municipalities are very concerned about that,” he said.

Still, Malouf is thrilled to be in his new job, saying an incredible administrative team is already in place.

“I’m enjoying it,” he said.

