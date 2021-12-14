Vernon’s newest city councillor sworn in

Send this page to someone via email

Vernon’s newest city councillor was sworn in on Tuesday morning.

After winning a byelection on Dec. 4, Teresa Durning took her oath of office.

Durning topped a field of 11 candidates for the vacant spot, winning by just 14 votes.

The byelection was held following the death of former councillor Dalvir Nahal, who died in September following a lengthy battle with cancer.

“On behalf of myself and council, I’d like to welcome Ms. Durning to her new position as city councillor,” Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming said in a press release.

“We look forward to our time together as we all work to serve the citizens of Vernon over the next year.”

The nomination period began on Oct. 19, with advance polling starting on Nov. 24. Durning captured 443 votes, with Catherine Lord placing second at 249. Ed Stranks was third at 244.

According to the city, Durning will join Cumming plus councillors Scott Anderson, Kelly Fehr, Kari Gares, Akbal Mund and Brian Quiring for the remainder of this council term, which will end with the next municipal election in October 2022.

“I’m excited to be joining the Vernon city council,” said Durning, “and look forward to being an active participant in decision making together with being a voice for the citizens of Vernon.”

