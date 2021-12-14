COVID-19: N.B. reports 109 new cases, bulk in Fredericton region

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported two COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, and 109 new cases, the bulk of which are in the Fredericton region.

The deaths involve a person in their 70s in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and a person in their 60s in Zone 3 (Fredericton region).

Of the new COVID-19 cases, 20 are in Zone 1 (Moncton region), 15 are in Zone 2 (Saint John region), 46 are in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), five are in Zone 4 (Edmundston region), six are in Zone 5 (Campbellton region), six are in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) and 11 are in Zone 7 (Miramichi region).

According to the Tuesday report, there are 44 people in hospital, including 14 in ICU. There is one person under the age of 19 hospitalized.

Story continues below advertisement

1:28 N.B. teen who was in ICU with COVID-19 speaks out N.B. teen who was in ICU with COVID-19 speaks out

On Monday, the province confirmed several Omicron variant cases, which were linked to an outbreak at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S.

“The Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre’s microbiology laboratory in Moncton will continue to test identified samples to determine their COVID-19 variant,” the province said Tuesday.

The province has introduced temporary restrictions in response to the Omicron variant, which includes gathering limits and physical distancing.

View image in full screen Government of NB. Government of NB

COVID in schools

According to the province’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are five schools with new cases and 59 total schools currently impacted.

Story continues below advertisement

The province said active cases “continue to primarily affect elementary schools.”

In response, and to limit the spread of COVID-19, students in kindergarten through Grade 6 will begin their holiday break this Friday, at the end of the school day.

Families are also being asked to pick up rapid test kits. Anyone who receives a positive rapid test result has to isolate immediately and book a test at an assessment centre.