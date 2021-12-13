Menu

Health

New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update Monday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 11:33 am
Dr. Jennifer Russell speaks at a press briefing in Fredericton on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2020. View image in full screen
Dr. Jennifer Russell speaks at a press briefing in Fredericton on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2020. Government of New Brunswick

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, are set to provide a COVID-19 update Monday.

The update is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. AT and will be live-streamed on this page.

New Brunswick reported 112 new cases of COVID-19, and 96 recoveries the day before.

Read more: COVID-19: N.B. reporting 112 new cases, half in Fredericton region

While the figures are high, the pace of infections appears to be slowing from earlier in the week.

Public health reported the active number of cases Sunday at 1,019 — a rise of just 16 people since Saturday, with 14 people in intensive care and another 25 in hospital.

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick opposition parties question pandemic response' New Brunswick opposition parties question pandemic response
New Brunswick opposition parties question pandemic response

 

