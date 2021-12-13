New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update Monday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, are set to provide a COVID-19 update Monday.

New Brunswick reported 112 new cases of COVID-19, and 96 recoveries the day before.

While the figures are high, the pace of infections appears to be slowing from earlier in the week.

Public health reported the active number of cases Sunday at 1,019 — a rise of just 16 people since Saturday, with 14 people in intensive care and another 25 in hospital.

