Staffing issues continue to plague Interior Health emergency rooms

Send this page to someone via email

Health care in B.C. continues to be hindered by physician shortages across the province, with Interior Health hospitals being some of the hardest hit.

In September, emergency departments at Interior Health hospitals closed about 10 times, three just over the weekend.

In August there were 54 closures between IH and Northern Health. BC NDP Leader David Eby says the way to address the shortage is to get doctors and nurses to work more quickly.

“Immediate licensing so they can get to work right away, same for nurses, as well as six weeks for internationally trained doctors and nurses from comparable jurisdictions,” said Eby.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The College of Physicians and Surgeons in BC tells Global News, “CPSBC has and will continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Health to streamline registration processes and create new pathways to licensure, which includes introducing a licensing framework for qualified physician assistants to work under the delegation and supervision of physicians in emergency department settings.”

Story continues below advertisement

Last week Interior Health took what it’s calling a last resort measure and transferred close to five patients from Kelowna General Hospital to other facilities amid a pediatrician shortage that left the ER with no pediatric doctor for a few days.

Global News asked Interior Health for comment on what many consider an immediate ER crisis, however, they said they will not be doing any interviews during election time unless it’s a matter that’s “critical to health and public safety.”

The paramedics union says accommodating ER closures and the rise in transferring patients from hospital to hospital is adding more work to an industry that’s already stretched thin.

“It’s not sustainable long term and we’re concerned about our member fatigue and burnout and we’re concerned about safety,” said Ian Tait, Ambulance Paramedics of BC Union communications director.

“We’re hoping the government is going to come up with real solutions that will help with the doctor shortage.”