Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cobourg Fire Department captain charged with theft: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 14, 2021 3:35 pm
Police say a Cobourg Fire Department employee has been charged with theft following an incident in September 2021. View image in full screen
Police say a Cobourg Fire Department employee has been charged with theft following an incident in September 2021. Town of Cobourg/Twitter

A fire department employee in Cobourg, Ont., faces theft charges following an investigation by police.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, on Dec. 10 officers launched an investigation after being informed of an incident on Sept. 15 at a northeast business involving a fire department staff member.

Police did not provide details on the investigation but stated Tuesday that one person had been arrested.

Read more: Cobourg Police Service constable faces discreditable conduct charges

Bryan Blaind, 51, of Baltimore, Ont., was charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and mischief under $5,000.

Trending Stories

He was released on an undertaking and will appear in court in Cobourg on Jan. 15.

Story continues below advertisement

According to a Town of Cobourg Facebook post in October 2020, Ontario Fire Services presented Blaind with a 25-year service medal for his dedication to the town. Blaind was appointed as a fire captain in 2019, according to the town’s 2020 public sector salary disclosure.

Global News Peterborough has requested additional details on the investigation including whether the charges stem from an incident while Blaind was on duty.

More to come

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Theft tagMischief tagCobourg Police Service tagCobourg Fire Department tagCobourg fire captain tagCobourg Fire Department firefighter tagCobourg firefighter tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers