Cobourg Fire Department captain charged with theft: police

A fire department employee in Cobourg, Ont., faces theft charges following an investigation by police.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, on Dec. 10 officers launched an investigation after being informed of an incident on Sept. 15 at a northeast business involving a fire department staff member.

Police did not provide details on the investigation but stated Tuesday that one person had been arrested.

Bryan Blaind, 51, of Baltimore, Ont., was charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and mischief under $5,000.

He was released on an undertaking and will appear in court in Cobourg on Jan. 15.

According to a Town of Cobourg Facebook post in October 2020, Ontario Fire Services presented Blaind with a 25-year service medal for his dedication to the town. Blaind was appointed as a fire captain in 2019, according to the town’s 2020 public sector salary disclosure.

Global News Peterborough has requested additional details on the investigation including whether the charges stem from an incident while Blaind was on duty.

