COVID-19: Case cluster identified in St. Thomas involving people experiencing homelessness

Send this page to someone via email

Officials with the City of St. Thomas and Southwestern Public Health in Ontario say they are monitoring a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases in the city that involve approximately 10 people who are experiencing homelessness.

Most of the individuals identified are currently being housed at 50 Wellington St., the former Wellington Street Public School that is being utilized as a temporary isolation site.

None of the cases are confirmed or suspected to be related to the newer and highly-transmissible Omicron variant, SWPH spokesperson Megan Cornwell said in an email.

“The City of St. Thomas is working with Southwestern Public Health to implement the most appropriate infection prevention and control protocols for those who must be isolated,” officials said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“The size and scope of the outbreak mirrors those that have occurred in other settings; the main difference however is that those impacted do not have a home at which to see through their 10 day period of self-isolation,” the statement said.

Those linked to the cluster are being provided supports by community and local health-care agencies, including food, laundry, personal hygiene and health needs, the statement continued.

News of the cluster comes as the region has recorded an overall uptick in cases over the last six weeks, and amid ongoing concerns of the Omicron variant across the province.

2:06 Ontario doctors offer COVID-19 forecast for 2022 Ontario doctors offer COVID-19 forecast for 2022

No cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in SWPH’s jurisdiction as of Tuesday, according to Public Health Ontario. At least 95 have been confirmed across Ontario, however public health officials say they expect the number is actually much higher.

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s panel of expert advisers on COVID-19 estimated Monday that Omicron makes up 30 per cent of new daily infections, with cases doubling every three days.

The Elgin-Oxford region has reported at least 1,023 cases since Nov. 1 along with 14 COVID-19-related deaths. Overall, the region has reported 5,729 cases during the entire pandemic and 106 deaths to date.

According to the non-profit research group ICES, Southwestern Public Health has the sixth-highest weekly per cent positivity rate in the province with 5.37 per cent, behind Windsor-Essex (7.74), Chatham-Kent (6.78), Haldimand-Norfolk (6.45), Algoma (6.44), and Sudbury (6.33).

ICES data continues to show that some areas within SWPH’s jurisdiction remain the least vaccinated in the province when looking at residents of all ages.

Roughly 55 per cent of all residents in the N5H forward sortation area (FSA), which centres largely around Aylmer, had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Dec. 5, while roughly 52 per cent had received two, the lowest rates of any Ontario FSA.

Number two on the list of least-vaccinated FSA’s is N0J, a large part of which falls within SWPH’s jurisdiction. At least 61 per cent of all residents in N0J had received at least one dose, while nearly 59 per cent had received two.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from The Canadian Press