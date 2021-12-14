Good Samaritan helps lead Calgary police to stabbing suspect

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service is commending a Good Samaritan who helped lead officers to a stabbing suspect last week.

At around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police said a man was randomly stabbed by another man in the 800 block of 3 Street S.E.

The victim flagged down a passerby who called police. The Good Samaritan then followed the suspect from a safe distance while updating police on where he was going.

Police arrived on scene and were able to arrest the suspect. Police said Tuesday that the suspect was carrying multiple knives at the time.

The victim was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. He received treatment and his condition was upgraded to stable condition. He has since been released from hospital, police said.

The CPS said the motive for the stabbing remains unknown, but added there is nothing to indicate it was a targeted attack.

“We wish to thank the Good Samaritan for his willingness to intervene to help someone in need on a downtown street, and for his courage in safely following the suspect while providing critical information to responding officers,” said Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs.

“Your actions are attributed to the victim surviving the attack and the suspect being apprehended.”

Tyler Crying-Head, 39, is charged with aggravated assault and weapon dangerous to the public.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.