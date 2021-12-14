Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec sees jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations, daily caseload above 1,700

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted December 14, 2021 11:35 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Tam calls on Canada to ‘build on some of the gains’ in data collection, health surveillance' COVID-19: Tam calls on Canada to ‘build on some of the gains’ in data collection, health surveillance
WATCH: Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam on Monday said that the country needs to “build on some of the gains” in data collection and health surveillance that have been made during the COVID-19 pandemic. She says health data systems need to connect more efficiently between provinces, but also with the World Health Organization.

Quebec is reporting 1,747 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and seven more deaths as health authorities are set to provide an update on the epidemiological situation at 1 p.m.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations jumped by 25 in the last day to 293 with 47 new patients admitted, while 22 were discharged. Of those in hospital, 75 are in intensive care, for an increase of two.

The latest data published by Quebec’s public health institute shows people who are unvaccinated are 14.7 times more at risk of being hospitalized after contracting the virus, than people who are adequately vaccinated.

Read more: COVID-19: Quebec adds 1,628 new cases, 3 deaths as hospitalizations jump

On the one-year anniversary of a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine being administered in Canada, at a long-term care home in Quebec, 83,4 per cent of the province’s population has a received at least one shot.

Story continues below advertisement

The province is currently in a race to get a first dose of vaccine into kids between the ages of five and 11 before the holidays, as well as third dose booster shots to people whose immunity might be decreasing, and to those who have health conditions that put them more at risk.

Trending Stories

To date, 282,153 kids in the targeted age group have gotten their first shot and 48,891 others have booked an appointment.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: 2 doses of Pfizer vaccine protects 70% against hospitalization from Omicron, study shows' COVID-19: 2 doses of Pfizer vaccine protects 70% against hospitalization from Omicron, study shows
COVID-19: 2 doses of Pfizer vaccine protects 70% against hospitalization from Omicron, study shows

Currently people aged 70 and over are eligible for a booster in Quebec, as well as people having received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, those living in remote or isolated communities, pregnant women and those with health issues.

Starting in January, booster shots will be open for people 60 and over as well.

To date, Quebec has recorded 469,356 infections and 443,121 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases to 14,617.

Story continues below advertisement

The death toll attributable to the virus now stands at 11,618.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus In Canada tagquebec covid tagQuebec vaccination tagQuebec Numbers tagQuebec hospitalizations tagQuebec COVID-19 case count tagQuebec COVID cases Dec. 14 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers