Quebec sees jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations, daily caseload above 1,700

Quebec is reporting 1,747 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and seven more deaths as health authorities are set to provide an update on the epidemiological situation at 1 p.m.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations jumped by 25 in the last day to 293 with 47 new patients admitted, while 22 were discharged. Of those in hospital, 75 are in intensive care, for an increase of two.

The latest data published by Quebec’s public health institute shows people who are unvaccinated are 14.7 times more at risk of being hospitalized after contracting the virus, than people who are adequately vaccinated.

On the one-year anniversary of a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine being administered in Canada, at a long-term care home in Quebec, 83,4 per cent of the province’s population has a received at least one shot.

The province is currently in a race to get a first dose of vaccine into kids between the ages of five and 11 before the holidays, as well as third dose booster shots to people whose immunity might be decreasing, and to those who have health conditions that put them more at risk.

To date, 282,153 kids in the targeted age group have gotten their first shot and 48,891 others have booked an appointment.

Currently people aged 70 and over are eligible for a booster in Quebec, as well as people having received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, those living in remote or isolated communities, pregnant women and those with health issues.

Starting in January, booster shots will be open for people 60 and over as well.

To date, Quebec has recorded 469,356 infections and 443,121 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases to 14,617.

The death toll attributable to the virus now stands at 11,618.