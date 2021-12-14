Students return to class at John F. Kennedy High School after recent stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Students at John F. Kennedy high school returned to class for the first time since a teacher was assaulted on Thursday.

After four days off, many parents still expressed reservations and nervousness while dropping off their children.

“It’s a little bit of the ease but I’m not 100 per cent,” Therisa Savoury said while dropping off her son.

Savoury said she is considering moving her son to another school closer to home because of Thursday’s events.

“It’s not something that you anticipate or see coming. It’s alarming,” Savoury said. “I just put my trust in God and trust he will be safe.”

Jennifer Braccio said that she was nervous as she watched her daughter walk into school but that she was confident the administration had a handle on the situation.

“It’s very stressful. It’s very scary. I didn’t want to bring her to school but at the same time, I can’t keep her home forever,” Braccio said.

“The school (staff) were amazing. The way they took care of the kids — they were amazing. I’m happy they had that Friday to relax. I’m sure everyone needed it — especially teachers.”

The incident took place at John F. Kennedy High School on Thursday morning when a student entered a Grade 7 classroom.

The situation prompted a temporary lockdown as officers searched the grounds to find the student involved in the alleged attack.

A 16-year-old was arrested not far from the school a short time later.

The teacher, a 40-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery.

The accused, who cannot be identified because of his age, faces four charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of a concealed weapon.

A spokesperson for the Crown told Global News that prosecutors will be asking for an adult sentence if the teen is found guilty.

He will be undergoing a psychiatric evaluation and is expected to return to court in the new year.

Trauma teams are available for students and staff.

Léna Moïse, a school board psychologist, said teams will be on hand to help students and staff process the traumatic event and help them ease back into their routines.

“The goal is to support,” Moïse said.

The teams will be speaking with the teachers and students most affected by the incident and will be defusing the situation and establishing an open dialogue focusing on facts, Moïse said.

“Often, having the wrong information could heighten the sense of stress and trauma,” Moïse said.

Representatives from the English Montreal school board said the trauma teams will be for as long as staff and students need them.