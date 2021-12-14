Menu

World

At least 40 dead in Haiti fuel truck explosion: official

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 14, 2021 8:07 am
A truck carrying gasoline exploded in northern Haiti and more than 40 people were killed, an official said Tuesday

The blast occurred in the city of Cap-Haitien, former Prime Minister Claude Joseph said.

“I share the pain and sorrow of all the people,” he tweeted.

No further details were immediately available. Police didn’t immediately return calls requesting information.

Le Nouvelliste newspaper reported that dozens have been hospitalized with injuries and that hospitals were seeking supplies.

“We are overwhelmed,” a person identified as Dr. Calhil Turenne told the paper.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
