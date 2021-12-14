Omicron: Caradoc Public School is the latest to halt in-person classes

Send this page to someone via email

Students at Caradoc Public School in Mount Brydges, Ont., are switching to online learning as the school becomes the latest in a growing list to close due to COVID-19.

The Thames Valley District School Board announced Monday night that “the numerous close contacts from a confirmed case of COVID-19 with potential links to the Omicron variant” has resulted in “operational challenges.”

The school is moving to virtual learning as of Tuesday, with in-person learning expected to resume after the winter break, on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

The board said teachers will contact families with necessary information and any families requiring technological support should contact the school office.

On Monday, it was learned that the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) made the decision to close Westmount Public School after numerous close contacts of a COVID-19 case with potential links to the Omicron variant were reported.

St. Andre Bessette, part of the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB), also made the decision to temporarily halt in-person learning after a number of staff and students had to quarantine after multiple people were linked to a likely case of the new variant.

At least two local schools under Conseil Scolaire Catholique Providence are closed as a result of COVID-19 outbreaks.

The health unit reported Monday that an outbreak had been declared at École Élémentaire Catholique Ste-Jeanne-d’Arc, linked to three cases, while an outbreak declared on Friday at École Élémentaire Catholique Saint-Jean-de-Brébeuf was now associated with nine active cases.

Both schools have been closed as a result of the outbreaks, according to the school board. Princess Elizabeth Public School, which shut down last Thursday, is also expected to resume classes in January.

