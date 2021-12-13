Menu

Canada

New Brunswick temporarily deactivates some online services due to global security threat

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 8:36 pm
CRA shuts down their online services over global 'security vulnerability'
WATCH: The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) took its online services offline this weekend after it learned of a potential security threat. It said it had become aware of a "security vulnerability" that was impacting organizations around the world, but added there were no indications the agency's own systems were compromised.

New Brunswick has “temporarily deactivated” some of the province’s online services as a precaution, due to a recently discovered software vulnerability.

The new global online security threat is called Log4j.

Read more: Cyber flaw within CRA, Quebec also prevalent in private sector, experts warn

The federal government, the government of Quebec and the Canada Revenue Agency were among the organizations that temporarily suspended websites as a precaution after the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security issued an alert Dec. 10.

New Brunswick said in a statement on Monday it, too, became aware of the threat on that date, but there is no indication that any of the province’s government services have been impacted.

Read more: Quebec restores some government websites taken down due to software vulnerability

“However, some applications and services have been taken offline to apply corrective patches,” the province said.

“Government staff continue to follow developments closely and are working to assess and mitigate any risks to provincial government websites and applications.”

The province did not indicate which services were affected, or how long the suspension might last.

— with a file from The Canadian Press

