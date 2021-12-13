Menu

Canada

Quebec restores some government websites taken down due to software vulnerability 

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2021 4:10 pm
The software flaw allows an unauthorized user to easily gain access to a vulnerable system over the internet. View image in full screen
The software flaw allows an unauthorized user to easily gain access to a vulnerable system over the internet. Getty Creative Images

Some Quebec government websites taken down Sunday due to a massive software vulnerability are back online.

The websites of power utility Hydro-Québec and the Health Department were restored Monday, while the education ministry and some university services remain unavailable.

Read more: Massive software flaw with global reach forces Quebec to shut government websites

The Université du Quebec a Chicoutimi reported the temporary shutdown of its websites, leaving thousands of students unable to access online class notes and documents only days ahead of exams.

Quebec announced Sunday it had taken almost 4,000 government websites off-line as a preventive measure after the discovery Friday of a vulnerability in a software library widely used in public and private sector websites.

READ MORE: Canada Revenue Agency shuts down online services over global ‘security vulnerability’

The software flaw allows an unauthorized user to easily gain access to a vulnerable system over the internet.

Cybersecurity experts praised Quebec’s decision to take the websites down, however, they warned that getting all government systems back online could take weeks or months.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
