Weyburn Police Service seeks public assistance in locating missing woman

The Weyburn Police Service is asking the public for assistance in locating a 77-year-old woman.

Frances Gazeley was last seen on Regina Avenue in Weyburn, Sask., early last week on either Dec. 6 or 7, 2021.

Police say her family has not spoken with her since Dec. 6. She is described as being five-feet-six-inches tall with blue eyes and grey hair. Gazeley requires medication that she does not have with her.

Police say Gazeley may be travelling with a 51-year-old man named Shane Burrows but is not confirmed. Police is also looking for Burrows to speak with him on Gazeley’s whereabouts. He is described as being six-feet-two-inches tall with blue eyes, dark, greying hair and possibly has a beard.

“Shane was last seen December 12, 2021 around 3:00 p.m. south of the community of Minton, Sask,” according to the media release.

“He may be traveling in a grey, four-door 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier, license plate 479 LKW. He may be traveling with a medium-sized dog that has black and white patches.”

The Weyburn Police Service are concerned for Gazeley’s well-being as no one has spoken or seen her recently. If you know the whereabouts of Gazeley or if you have seen Burrows, police ask you to contact the Weyburn Police Service immediately (306) 848-3250.

To leave an anonymous tip, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

