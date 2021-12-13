Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Weyburn Police Service seeks public assistance in locating missing woman

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 5:42 pm
The Weyburn Police Service are asking the public for assistance in locating a 77-year-old woman who was last seen in the local town. View image in full screen
The Weyburn Police Service are asking the public for assistance in locating a 77-year-old woman who was last seen in the local town. Submitted Weyburn Police Service

The Weyburn Police Service is asking the public for assistance in locating a 77-year-old woman.

Frances Gazeley was last seen on Regina Avenue in Weyburn, Sask., early last week on either Dec. 6 or 7, 2021.

Read more: RCMP charge federal employee with breach of trust, fraud following 21-month investigation

Police say her family has not spoken with her since Dec. 6. She is described as being five-feet-six-inches tall with blue eyes and grey hair. Gazeley requires medication that she does not have with her.

Police say Gazeley may be travelling with a 51-year-old man named Shane Burrows but is not confirmed. Police is also looking for Burrows to speak with him on Gazeley’s whereabouts. He is described as being six-feet-two-inches tall with blue eyes, dark, greying hair and possibly has a beard.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Preliminary hearing delayed for former Sask. Mountie charged with murder

“Shane was last seen December 12, 2021 around 3:00 p.m. south of the community of Minton, Sask,” according to the media release.

“He may be traveling in a grey, four-door 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier, license plate 479 LKW. He may be traveling with a medium-sized dog that has black and white patches.”

The Weyburn Police Service are concerned for Gazeley’s well-being as no one has spoken or seen her recently. If you know the whereabouts of Gazeley or if you have seen Burrows, police ask you to contact the Weyburn Police Service immediately (306) 848-3250.

To leave an anonymous tip, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Weyburn grieving after 2 SaskPower employees die in workplace incident' Weyburn grieving after 2 SaskPower employees die in workplace incident
Weyburn grieving after 2 SaskPower employees die in workplace incident – Oct 9, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagCrime Stoppers tagMissing Woman tagWeyburn tagWeyburn Police Service tagWeyburn Police tagseek assistance tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers