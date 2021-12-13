Weapons charges laid after search at 15 Wing Moose Jaw home

A man is facing weapons charges after police searched a home at Canadian Forces Base Moose Jaw.
Saskatchewan RCMP said gun parts and two over-capacity magazines were seized during the search at 15 Wing Moose Jaw on Dec. 10.
Rhys Paradis, from Bushell Park, Sask., is charged with manufacturing a restricted weapon, unlawful possession of a restricted weapon, unlawful possession of a prohibited device and unlicensed possession of a restricted firearm with readily accessible ammunition.
Police have not stated the makes or models of the restricted weapons.
Paradis, 32, is scheduled to appear in Moose Jaw provincial court on Jan. 5, 2022.
