Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Weapons charges laid after search at 15 Wing Moose Jaw home

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 1:36 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP said gun parts and two over-capacity magazines were seized during the search at 15 Wing Moose Jaw on Dec. 10. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP said gun parts and two over-capacity magazines were seized during the search at 15 Wing Moose Jaw on Dec. 10. File / Global News

A man is facing weapons charges after police searched a home at Canadian Forces Base Moose Jaw.

Saskatchewan RCMP said gun parts and two over-capacity magazines were seized during the search at 15 Wing Moose Jaw on Dec. 10.

Read more: Saskatoon man facing 6 firearms charges following police chase

Rhys Paradis, from Bushell Park, Sask., is charged with manufacturing a restricted weapon, unlawful possession of a restricted weapon, unlawful possession of a prohibited device and unlicensed possession of a restricted firearm with readily accessible ammunition.

Trending Stories

Police have not stated the makes or models of the restricted weapons.

Paradis, 32, is scheduled to appear in Moose Jaw provincial court on Jan. 5, 2022.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Liberals move to axe mandatory minimums for all drug and some gun offences' Liberals move to axe mandatory minimums for all drug and some gun offences
Liberals move to axe mandatory minimums for all drug and some gun offences
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagSaskatchewan News tagSask RCMP tagMoose Jaw tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagMoose Jaw News tagMoose Jaw Saskatchewan tag15 Wing Moose Jaw tagCFB Moose Jaw tagrestricted weapon tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers