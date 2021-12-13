Weapons charges laid after search at 15 Wing Moose Jaw home

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man is facing weapons charges after police searched a home at Canadian Forces Base Moose Jaw.

Saskatchewan RCMP said gun parts and two over-capacity magazines were seized during the search at 15 Wing Moose Jaw on Dec. 10.

Read more: Saskatoon man facing 6 firearms charges following police chase

Rhys Paradis, from Bushell Park, Sask., is charged with manufacturing a restricted weapon, unlawful possession of a restricted weapon, unlawful possession of a prohibited device and unlicensed possession of a restricted firearm with readily accessible ammunition.

Police have not stated the makes or models of the restricted weapons.

Paradis, 32, is scheduled to appear in Moose Jaw provincial court on Jan. 5, 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

3:07 Liberals move to axe mandatory minimums for all drug and some gun offences Liberals move to axe mandatory minimums for all drug and some gun offences