Nova Scotia offers $10 million in disaster funding for victims of November rainstorm

Nova Scotians who faced uninsurable damage following the heavy rain and windstorm last month can now apply for disaster financial assistance, the province announced Monday.

John Lohr, the minister responsible for the Emergency Management Office, said in a release he hopes the disaster financial assistance program for the Nov. 23 weather system will help those dealing with storm-related damage receive the support they need.

“This storm created a lot of fear and stress for many people. We want them to have peace of mind and be able to move forward,” he said.

In the release, the province says the program will help municipalities, small business, non-for-profits and individuals. It says the program will cover insurable losses up to $200,000 per household, with no deductible.

Lohr says the funding is expected to total more than $10 million and cover items such as damaged household appliances and home goods.

He says the Canadian Red Cross will distribute additional emergency funding on behalf of the province to households who need immediate assistance.

The storm severely impacted several parts of Cape Breton, which saw between 100 mm and 150 mm of rain.

Some areas, including Ingonish River, saw between 200 mm and 300 mm.

Areas of eastern mainland N.S. were also hit hard by the storm.

Health Minister Michelle Thompson says households eligible for immediate help include 41 homes in the Indian Gardens trailer court in Antigonish, N.S., and 11 households in Pictou County.

The government says applications for the disaster financial assistance program are available online. It says applications will also be available at Access Nova Scotia Scentres, MLA offices, municipal offices and by calling 211.

The application period will remain open for roughly three months.

– with files from The Canadian Press

