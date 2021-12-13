Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia offers $10 million in disaster funding for victims of November rainstorm

By Caitlyn Mearns Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 11:00 am
Click to play video: 'N.S. storm damage to take months to repair' N.S. storm damage to take months to repair
Crews are actively working to repair storm damage in Cape Breton and the eastern mainland of Nova Scotia. They're trying to create short-term solutions for people but say permanent fixes to roads and bridges will take time – and they're asking for patience as some people work on the damage around the clock. Callum Smith reports. – Nov 26, 2021

Nova Scotians who faced uninsurable damage following the heavy rain and windstorm last month can now apply for disaster financial assistance, the province announced Monday.

John Lohr, the minister responsible for the Emergency Management Office, said in a release he hopes the disaster financial assistance program for the Nov. 23 weather system will help those dealing with storm-related damage receive the support they need.

“This storm created a lot of fear and stress for many people. We want them to have peace of mind and be able to move forward,” he said.

Read more: Wild winds, mild temperatures bring flooding and power outages to Nova Scotia

In the release, the province says the program will help municipalities, small business, non-for-profits and individuals. It says the program will cover insurable losses up to $200,000 per household, with no deductible.

Story continues below advertisement

Lohr says the funding is expected to total more than $10 million and cover items such as damaged household appliances and home goods.

He says the Canadian Red Cross will distribute additional emergency funding on behalf of the province to households who need immediate assistance.

Trending Stories

The storm severely impacted several parts of Cape Breton, which saw between 100 mm and 150 mm of rain.

Some areas, including Ingonish River, saw between 200 mm and 300 mm.

Areas of eastern mainland N.S. were also hit hard by the storm.

Health Minister Michelle Thompson says households eligible for immediate help include 41 homes in the Indian Gardens trailer court in Antigonish, N.S., and 11 households in Pictou County.

Read more: N.S. communities hard hit by flooding now under new rainfall warning

The government says applications for the disaster financial assistance program are available online. It says applications will also be available at Access Nova Scotia Scentres, MLA offices, municipal offices and by calling 211.

The application period will remain open for roughly three months.

– with files from The Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia bracing for powerful rain and wind storm' Nova Scotia bracing for powerful rain and wind storm
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
nova scotia storm tagDisaster Financial Assistance tagCape Breton storm damage tagNova Scotia financial assistance tagNova Scotia storm assistance tagNova Scotia storm insurance tagNS storm funding tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers