State of emergency declared in 2 Nova Scotia counties due to heavy rain, flooding

A state of emergency has been declared in Inverness and Victoria counties in Nova Scotia as heavy rains are causing substantial flooding. Atlantic Canada is in the midst of a three-day storm, which is bringing heavy rain and strong winds. The large, lumbering storm has stalled over the region. In Antigonish County, the forecast said 120 millimetres (mm) of rain could fall, and possibly 150 mm in “isolated areas of heaviest rain.”