Canada

Justin Trudeau to hold child care announcement with N.B. Premier Blaine Higgs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2021 7:43 am
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau makes a campaign stop in Markham, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. View image in full screen
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau makes a campaign stop in Markham, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make an announcement on child care this morning with New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs.

The federal Liberals announced this spring that they would spend $30 billion over five years to cut child-care fees to an average of $10 per day across the country, as a cornerstone in an initiative to help families and get the economy moving.

The plan requires that the provinces and territories sign on, and New Brunswick, Ontario, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories are the only holdouts.

Read more: Trudeau government, N.S. announce $10-per-day childcare for province by 2026

Jason Kenney was the most recent premier to ink a deal with Trudeau.

That bilateral agreement will see Ottawa provide $3.8 billion in funding for Alberta over the next five years.

Child-care fees are to be halved starting next year and reduced to an average of $10 a day by 2026 in the Prairie province.

Click to play video: 'Parents in New Brunswick say CUPE strike creating child care crisis' Parents in New Brunswick say CUPE strike creating child care crisis
Parents in New Brunswick say CUPE strike creating child care crisis – Nov 10, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2021.

