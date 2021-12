Funeral for former Toronto mayor Mel Lastman to be held Monday

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Former Toronto mayor Mel Lastman will be laid to rest today in the city he championed all his life.

The 88-year-old died on Saturday, and a funeral will be held this morning at the Benjamin’s Park Memorial Chapel.

Lastman made headlines throughout his career for a series of gaffes and scandals, pleading with the Spice Girls to stay together and suggesting he was concerned about a diplomatic trip to Kenya because of his fear of snakes.

As beloved as he was brash, Lastman served as mayor of North York for 25 years before the suburb was amalgamated into Toronto.

He then spent six years at the megacity’s helm — winning re-election in 2000 with 80 per cent of the vote — before retiring in 2003.

Current Toronto Mayor John Tory and Premier Doug Ford were among those who offered condolences upon Lastman’s death.