Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Funeral for former Toronto mayor Mel Lastman to be held Monday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2021 6:14 am
Click to play video: 'Toronto remembers life of former mayor Mel Lastman' Toronto remembers life of former mayor Mel Lastman
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto residents are remembering the life of former mayor Mel Lastman, who died Saturday at the age of 88. Lastman had a larger-than-life personality and as Matthew Bingley reports, there were many moments that put him in the political spotlight.

TORONTO — Former Toronto mayor Mel Lastman will be laid to rest today in the city he championed all his life.

The 88-year-old died on Saturday, and a funeral will be held this morning at the Benjamin’s Park Memorial Chapel.

Read more: Mel Lastman, former mayor of Toronto, dead at 88

Lastman made headlines throughout his career for a series of gaffes and scandals, pleading with the Spice Girls to stay together and suggesting he was concerned about a diplomatic trip to Kenya because of his fear of snakes.

Trending Stories

As beloved as he was brash, Lastman served as mayor of North York for 25 years before the suburb was amalgamated into Toronto.

Read more: Toronto remembers former mayor Mel Lastman

Story continues below advertisement

He then spent six years at the megacity’s helm — winning re-election in 2000 with 80 per cent of the vote — before retiring in 2003.

Current Toronto Mayor John Tory and Premier Doug Ford were among those who offered condolences upon Lastman’s death.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Toronto mayor tagMel Lastman tagamalgamated Toronto tagBenjamin's Park Memorial Chapel tagLastman death tagMel Lastman death tagMel Lastman funeral tagToronto first mayor tagToronto former mayor tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers