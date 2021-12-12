Love with Humanity Association packs holiday hampers for Calgarians in need this Christmas

Send this page to someone via email

The Love with Humanity Association is packing up holiday hampers for Calgary families in need this Christmas.

People picked up food hampers at the Falconridge/Castleridge Community Association throughout the weekend.

The campaign’s purpose is to remind people they are not forgotten, said Syed Hassan, founder of the Love with Humanity Association.

“We want to put a smile on their faces,” he said Sunday.

“This is very important because it’s Christmastime, and those families who have a financial crisis and don’t have food, how to celebrate? So please don’t forget our loved ones. This is time to help out. Who doesn’t have food? Please provide the food so they can celebrate Christmas.”

Hassan said the association gave away about 180 hampers over the weekend.

Hampers included granola bars, beans, juice, pasta, pasta sauce, peas, tomato sauce, peanut butter, corn and biscuits.