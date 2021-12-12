Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Love with Humanity Association packs holiday hampers for Calgarians in need this Christmas

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted December 12, 2021 5:55 pm
Syed Hassan, founder of the Love with Humanity Association, packages hampers for Calgarians in need at the Falconridge/Castleridge Community Association on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. View image in full screen
Syed Hassan, founder of the Love with Humanity Association, packages hampers for Calgarians in need at the Falconridge/Castleridge Community Association on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Mike Hills/Global News

The Love with Humanity Association is packing up holiday hampers for Calgary families in need this Christmas.

People picked up food hampers at the Falconridge/Castleridge Community Association throughout the weekend.

Read more: Calgary family sells homemade reindeer ornaments to support homeless

The campaign’s purpose is to remind people they are not forgotten, said Syed Hassan, founder of the Love with Humanity Association.

Trending Stories

“We want to put a smile on their faces,” he said Sunday.

“This is very important because it’s Christmastime, and those families who have a financial crisis and don’t have food, how to celebrate? So please don’t forget our loved ones. This is time to help out. Who doesn’t have food? Please provide the food so they can celebrate Christmas.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Volunteers collect toys at drive for Calgary kids in need

Hassan said the association gave away about 180 hampers over the weekend.

Hampers included granola bars, beans, juice, pasta, pasta sauce, peas, tomato sauce, peanut butter, corn and biscuits.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Christmas tagCalgary Christmas tagHoliday Hampers tagLove With Humanity Association tagCalgary holiday hampers tagholiday hampers Calgary tagLove with Humanity Association Calgary tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers