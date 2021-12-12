Man charged after pedestrian struck and killed in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old man has been charged after a 69-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Scarborough on Saturday, Toronto police say.

Emergency services responded to a call at around 11:30 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the area of Midland and Broadbent avenues, just north of Eglinton Avenue East in Scarborough.

Police said the male driver left the vehicle at the scene and took off on foot, but was located and arrested by investigators a short time later.

Lindsay resident Kevin Palmer was charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, operation of a conveyance causing death while impaired to any degree, leaving an accident scene/fatality and novice drive – B.A.C. above zero.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Palmer appeared in a Toronto court Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

—With files from Kabilan Moulitharan

