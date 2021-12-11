Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Toronto’s east end: police

Toronto police say a man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s east end.
According to a tweet issued by the service, police received a call shortly after 11:30 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the area of Midland and Broadbent avenues, just north of Eglinton Avenue East in Scarborough, Ont.
A police spokesperson told Global News the male driver left the vehicle at the scene and took off on foot, but was located by investigators a short time later.
The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene, police added.
Police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the incident.
