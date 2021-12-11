University of Manitoba settles class schedule following strike conclusion

Send this page to someone via email

Students at the University of Manitoba are heading into the holidays with more certainty around their class schedule than they’ve had in a while.

The university has approved a new schedule following a strike that stalled some classes for over a month.

A statement posted to the university’s website says students will be able to have their full winter term break — otherwise known as Reading Week — from February 22 to 25, 2022.

The usual holiday break will take place between December 24 and January 4.

To accommodate the full Reading Week schedule, the statement goes on to say the winter term’s exam period was compressed, and the exams are now restricted to no more than two hours.

Students had previously raised concerns about a potential move that would have meant fewer days off to recharge.

A detailed calendar is available on the university’s website.