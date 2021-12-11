Kit developed for children to explain homeless crisis and raise funds for emergency shelters

The homelessness crisis is getting the attention of Halifax children. Halifax Mutual Aid and the Shortstop ad agency are launching a fundraiser to help the homeless, as well as parents who want to explain the housing crisis to their children.

Campbell McClintock, a spokesperson for Halifax Mutual Aid, says the idea came about after people started approaching them, asking how to have constructive conversations with their children.

“Children are seeing the housing crisis all around us. They’re seeing people living and sleeping in tents even in several metres of snow. Parents wanted a gateway to talk to their kids about it.”

“Children intuitively know that these people deserve support and we as loving and generous Maritimers need to use our voices to make sure that these people have a home for the winter.”

The initiative includes sales of a kit that includes a short illustrated children’s book. It can be purchased online for $15. Of that, $10 will go directly to Mutual Aid to build emergency shelters. According to McClintock, the shelters cost around $1,100.

In August, some of the shelters on the ground of the old city library on Spring Garden Road were removed. Protesters were arrested and there were allegations of assault by the Halifax Regional Police.

McClintock says that will not be a concern with new shelters funded by Halifax Mutual Aid, as the organization has developed relationships with private land owners “who are willing to host shelters and have a great relationship with the shelter occupants as well.”

“Since we’re in December, and people are wanting to be generous for the holidays, with extreme the weather, we should consider people that are living outside in such cold conditions. We should enjoy each other and enjoy our families over the holidays but think about the 100 people who are outside. and bring them inside. Let’s make this our goal.”

The kits can be purchased online at holidayshelters.com.