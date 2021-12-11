Menu

Freezing rain warnings issued for much of New Brunswick

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted December 11, 2021 2:29 pm
A file photo showing frozen branches on a street in Laval, Que. View image in full screen
A file photo showing frozen branches on a street in Laval, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes

Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for most of northern and central New Brunswick.

The weather agency said snow and ice pellets changing to freezing rain was expected to begin over central areas of the province near noon, before progressing northward during the afternoon.

“Four to eight hours of freezing rain is expected before temperatures climb above zero later this evening,” it said.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break.”

Environment Canada also issued rainfall warnings for southwestern New Brunswick, where 25 to 45 millimetres of rain is expected.

“A weather system will bring rain, wind, and mild temperatures today and tonight,” it said. “Rainfall combined with rapid snow melt could cause localized flooding, especially in areas where snow banks block or inhibit storm drainage.”

Environment Canada says localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

