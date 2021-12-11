To mine or not to mine? Rocky Mountain coal mining decision set for 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Albertans won’t find out if there’s coal in their stockings until after Christmas.

Energy Minister Sonya Savage has promised to release reports early in the new year that will determine the future of coal mining in the province’s beloved Rocky Mountain foothills and eastern slopes.

One report is to sum up months of submissions from Albertans, the other will make recommendations.

Mining opponents including Craig Snodgrass, the mayor of the foothills community of High River, say there’s no middle ground.

Snodgrass says the whole eastern slopes share the same environmental values, and you either allow mining in them — or you don’t.

2:27 Alberta ranchers and landowners launch separate studies on coal mining impacts Alberta ranchers and landowners launch separate studies on coal mining impacts – Apr 1, 2021

Peter Doyle of Montem Resources, which hopes to build a mine in the Crowsnest Pass area, says he still believes that mines on previously disturbed sites are worth building.

Both sides agree they’re looking for clear direction from the government, and the earlier the better.