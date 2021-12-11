Menu

Canada

To mine or not to mine? Rocky Mountain coal mining decision set for 2022

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 11, 2021 1:58 pm
File: The foothills west of Rocky Mountain House, Alta., Tuesday, June 1, 2021. View image in full screen
File: The foothills west of Rocky Mountain House, Alta., Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Amber Bracken, The Canadian Press

Albertans won’t find out if there’s coal in their stockings until after Christmas.

Energy Minister Sonya Savage has promised to release reports early in the new year that will determine the future of coal mining in the province’s beloved Rocky Mountain foothills and eastern slopes.

Read more: 6-week extension granted for panel to deliver its report on Rockies coal mining

One report is to sum up months of submissions from Albertans, the other will make recommendations.

Mining opponents including Craig Snodgrass, the mayor of the foothills community of High River, say there’s no middle ground.

Snodgrass says the whole eastern slopes share the same environmental values, and you either allow mining in them — or you don’t.

Click to play video: 'Alberta ranchers and landowners launch separate studies on coal mining impacts' Alberta ranchers and landowners launch separate studies on coal mining impacts
Alberta ranchers and landowners launch separate studies on coal mining impacts – Apr 1, 2021

Peter Doyle of Montem Resources, which hopes to build a mine in the Crowsnest Pass area, says he still believes that mines on previously disturbed sites are worth building.

Both sides agree they’re looking for clear direction from the government, and the earlier the better.

