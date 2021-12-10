SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Queen’s University declares COVID-19 outbreak in the student community

By John Lawless Global News
Posted December 10, 2021 8:04 pm
The school has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 as cases continue to surge in the Kingston region. View image in full screen
The school has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 as cases continue to surge in the Kingston region. Matt Head/Global News

As cases continue to climb in the Kingston community, Queen’s University confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak in the student community on Friday.

“The university is working with public health to address the current situation, and with the emergence of suspected cases of the Omicron variant are, out of an abundance of caution, strongly encouraging the following measures for students,” says the school in a press release.

“If you have come into close contact with a known case over the last ten days or have any symptoms, you must isolate and get tested as soon as possible with a PCR test.”

Read more: Queen’s students ask for online exams as Omicron suspected among school community

The university is urging students to avoid social gatherings, along with any interactions that don’t involve masking.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“The university has also worked closely with KFL&A Public Health experts to develop protocols for exams which are ongoing,” says the press release.

“Students who have symptoms of COVID-19 are not permitted on-campus and must self-isolate and get a PCR test.”

Read more: Omicron variant detected in Kingston, Ont. region in person with no travel history

If a student has to miss a class or exam due to symptoms or self-isolation requirements, they will be granted an academic consideration.

The school says they are working on a plan to make rapid testing kits available early next week.

Click to play video: 'Rising Ontario Omicron cases prompts major changes to vaccine certificates and boosters' Rising Ontario Omicron cases prompts major changes to vaccine certificates and boosters
Rising Ontario Omicron cases prompts major changes to vaccine certificates and boosters
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagStudents tagOutbreak tagQueen's University tagOmicron tagrapid testing tagPcr Test tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers