Queen’s University declares COVID-19 outbreak in the student community

As cases continue to climb in the Kingston community, Queen’s University confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak in the student community on Friday.

“The university is working with public health to address the current situation, and with the emergence of suspected cases of the Omicron variant are, out of an abundance of caution, strongly encouraging the following measures for students,” says the school in a press release.

“If you have come into close contact with a known case over the last ten days or have any symptoms, you must isolate and get tested as soon as possible with a PCR test.”

The university is urging students to avoid social gatherings, along with any interactions that don’t involve masking.

“The university has also worked closely with KFL&A Public Health experts to develop protocols for exams which are ongoing,” says the press release.

“Students who have symptoms of COVID-19 are not permitted on-campus and must self-isolate and get a PCR test.”

If a student has to miss a class or exam due to symptoms or self-isolation requirements, they will be granted an academic consideration.

The school says they are working on a plan to make rapid testing kits available early next week.

