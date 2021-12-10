Canadian who became ‘voice of ISIS’ pleads guilty, admits he conducted executions

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto man known as the voice of ISIS has pleaded guilty to terrorism on Friday, admitting in a U.S. court he had executed two Syrian soldiers.

Mohammed Khalifa faces a possible life sentence after pleading guilty to providing material resources to a foreign terrorist organization.

In a statement, the U.S. Department of Justice said the 38-year-old Canadian had confessed to conducting executions for ISIS on two occassions.

The killings were shown in the ISIS propaganda videos Flames of War and Flames of War 2, which Khalifa narrated, according to the statement.

Also known as Abu Ridwan Al-Kanadi, Khalifa was captured in Syria in 2019, but the Canadian government has refused to repatriate Canadian ISIS members to stand trial.

Instead, the FBI took custody of him from Kurdish fighters in October and brought him to Virginia to face charges.

