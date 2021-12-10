Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadian who became ‘voice of ISIS’ pleads guilty, admits he conducted executions

By Stewart Bell Global News
Posted December 10, 2021 6:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Question for feds as U.S. authorities detain Canadian ISIS fighter' Question for feds as U.S. authorities detain Canadian ISIS fighter
WATCH: Canadian Mohammad Khalifa is facing trial in the United States, after the FBI detained the former Toronto IT worker and charged him with a terror-related offence for his role in supporting the so-called Islamic State. David Akin explains why experts say the case is hurting Canada's reputation, as it faces criticism for not repatriating other Canadians who fought for ISIS. – Oct 3, 2021

A Toronto man known as the voice of ISIS has pleaded guilty to terrorism on Friday, admitting in a U.S. court he had executed two Syrian soldiers.

Mohammed Khalifa faces a possible life sentence after pleading guilty to providing material resources to a foreign terrorist organization.

Read more: Canadian ISIS member caught in Syria flown to U.S. to face terrorism charges

In a statement, the U.S. Department of Justice said the 38-year-old Canadian had confessed to conducting executions for ISIS on two occassions.

Trending Stories

The killings were shown in the ISIS propaganda videos Flames of War and Flames of War 2, which Khalifa narrated, according to the statement.

Also known as Abu Ridwan Al-Kanadi, Khalifa was captured in Syria in 2019, but the Canadian government has refused to repatriate Canadian ISIS members to stand trial.

Story continues below advertisement

Instead, the FBI took custody of him from Kurdish fighters in October and brought him to Virginia to face charges.

More to come…

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Canada terrorism tagCanadian ISIS tagforeign fighters tagnational security Canada tagIslamic State Canada tagFlames of War tagMohammed Khalifa tagDaesh Canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers