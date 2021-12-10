Pats’ Svozil to compete for Czech Republic at world juniors

For the second straight season, Stanislav Svozil has been named to Team Czech Republic for the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

“I’m honoured to be on the Czech team again,” said Svozil. “I’m excited for this tournament.”

Last year, the 2021 Columbus Blue Jackets third-round draft pick tallied one point in five games for the Czechs as a 17-year-old, going up against some big-name players who are now in the NHL.

“That was hard for me because there were players like Trevor Zegras and Cole Caufield,” Svozil said of the two Team USA forwards who are now with the Anaheim Ducks and Montreal Canadiens, respectively.

0:49 Connor Bedard invited to Team Canada’s world junior selection camp Connor Bedard invited to Team Canada’s world junior selection camp – Dec 1, 2021

And this year, Svozil could also face another star player, current Pats teammate Connor Bedard, who is trying to crack Canada’s roster. In fact, the matchup would happen if Bedard makes the team, as Canada and the Czechs are both in Group A. And while Svozil thinks it would be cool to face his teammate, he isn’t necessarily excited to face Bedard after also going up against him at the world under-18 hockey championship earlier this year.

Story continues below advertisement

“I played against him at the under-18 and he had five points so I only want to play with him,” Svozil said with a laugh.

Szovil leaves for the tournament, which is being held in Edmonton and Red Deer, Atla., on Dec. 15, which means he will be away from the Pats for at least six games, leaving a void on the team’s blue line for the next three weeks.

“He plays big minutes for us and he’s an older guy so he will definitely be missed,” said Pats defenceman Ryker Evans.

The tournament begins on Boxing Day.

Related News Pats import Stanislav Svozil checking off the boxes