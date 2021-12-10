Police identify victim in homicide probe at Wharncliffe Road boarding house

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police have identified the victim in a homicide investigation at a Wharncliffe Road South boarding house as a 56-year-old London man.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of Wharncliffe Lodging at 256 Wharncliffe Rd. S. around 11 p.m. Wednesday following a report of a man inside with multiple lacerations.

The man, identified on Friday as Kenneth Wayne Wallis, 56, was transported to hospital by paramedics where he later died, police said.

A 40-year-old man, identified as Robert Charnock, has been charged with second-degree murder in the case, the city’s 12th homicide investigation of 2021.

Few details have been released about the incident.

Al Hoekstra, a resident of the building, told Global News on Wednesday that he had heard a man yelling for help, saying he couldn’t breathe.

“When I came out of my room I saw the guy laying on the floor there, covered in blood,” he said.

Hoekstra said he spoke with police before leaving for work on Thursday, but noted he didn’t know who the man was as he had just moved in last weekend.

“It’s not a good welcoming, that’s for sure,” he said.

Police said Charnock appeared in court on Thursday and was remanded into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police or Crime Stoppers.

— with files from Jacquelyn LeBel and Andrew Graham