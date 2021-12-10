Menu

Weather

Heavy rain, strong winds for Guelph and Waterloo Region

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 10, 2021 10:42 am
Environment Canada says heavy rain and strong winds are expected for Guelph and Wellington County along with Waterloo Region heading into the weekend.

In a special weather statement issued on Friday, the weather office said rainfall amounts of up to 45 millimetres and winds gusting to 90 km/h are expected.

Read more: Canadians are about to face more sticker shock at the grocery store

The nasty weather is expected to begin Friday evening and last into Saturday night.

“A strong cold front will make its way through southern Ontario bringing rain and strong winds,” Environment Canada said.

“Strong and gusty southwesterly winds are possible Saturday afternoon, while strong and gusty northwesterly winds are expected to set in by Saturday evening, particularly along the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.”

The weather office also added that power outages are possible, loose objects made be tossed about and tree branches may break. There could also be flooding in some low-lying areas and pooling on roads.

The temperature is expected to plummet on Saturday night, bringing in light snow.

