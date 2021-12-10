3 youth face charges after variety store robberies in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Three teens are facing charges for a series of commercial armed robberies in Hamilton’s downtown, according to police.

Investigators say the three teens, who are between the ages of 14 and 15, are accused of armed robberies that included a gun and a knife.

The first of the incidents happened on Nov. 25 when the teens allegedly robbed a variety store at gunpoint on King Street West and Caroline Street.

A convenience store on Main Street East and Victoria Avenue was the second targeted outlet on Nov. 30 when two of the teens entered the premises with a knife.

One teen is facing five charges tied to robbery, intimidation and probation violations.

Two others are facing offences including robbery and use of a weapon for intimidation.

Youth charged with crimes cannot be identified under Canadian law.