Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 youth face charges after variety store robberies in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 10, 2021 10:23 am
Hamilton police have charged three teens, aged between 14 and 15, in a pair of variety store robberies in late November 2021. View image in full screen
Hamilton police have charged three teens, aged between 14 and 15, in a pair of variety store robberies in late November 2021. Don Mitchell / Global News

Three teens are facing charges for a series of commercial armed robberies in Hamilton’s downtown, according to police.

Investigators say the three teens, who are between the ages of 14 and 15, are accused of armed robberies that included a gun and a knife.

The first of the incidents happened on Nov. 25 when the teens allegedly robbed a variety store at gunpoint on King Street West and Caroline Street.

Read more: About 80 still live in Hamilton parks; emotions still raw over Beemer Park removals

A convenience store on Main Street East and Victoria Avenue was the second targeted outlet on Nov. 30 when two of the teens entered the premises with a knife.

Trending Stories

One teen is facing five charges tied to robbery, intimidation and probation violations.

Story continues below advertisement

Two others are facing offences including robbery and use of a weapon for intimidation.

Youth charged with crimes cannot be identified under Canadian law.

Click to play video: 'Ontario planning to extend vaccine passport system beyond Jan. 17: sources' Ontario planning to extend vaccine passport system beyond Jan. 17: sources

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Robbery tagHamilton Police tagHamilton news tagVictoria Avenue tagKing Street West tagmain street east tagTeens Arrested tagcaroline street tagrobberies downtown hamilton tagvariety store robberies tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers