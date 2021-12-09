Planning starting for redevelopment of Kelowna Tolko Mill site

Send this page to someone via email

A major waterfront property is up for redevelopment in Kelowna.

Planning is just getting underway for the future of the former Tolko Mill site in the city’s north end.

This week, Kelowna city council gave a developer, which is affiliated with Tolko, the go-ahead to create an area redevelopment plan for nearly 40 acres of waterfront land that used to be the Tolko lumber mill.

The mill closed last year.

Planning for the future of the mill site is going ahead as the city also creates a larger neighbourhood plan for the whole area.

Kelowna city councillor Luke Stack is excited about the redevelopment of the mill site and the future of the neighbourhood.

“It’s 40 acres and it’s right adjacent to our downtown,” said Stack. “The opportunities are amazing, in my opinion.”

Stack is hoping to see the same vision that created the downtown waterfront carried on.

“The council prior to us created an amazing downtown waterfront, which we really enjoy today with an outdoor amphitheatre, walkways, [and] waterfalls,” said Stack.

“So when I look to that next section, I can see … man, if we can get the same potential that we pulled out of the waterfront development, it would just expand our downtown and make it just amazing.”

The councillor is envisioning high-density development allowing for lots of parkland in the area.

“The density gives more space for the general public to enjoy, so I would anticipate that they’ll be coming forward with high density in that area of downtown,” Stack said.

Across the street from the mill site, the owner of the neighbourhood store believes any development will be good for business.

The owner of Knox Mountain Market, Ashok Tyagi said he’s looking to see a mix of land uses, including residential and parkland.

The developer has talked about a mixed-use project, but has not committed to any specific elements.

Holar Developments said in a statement that “community input will inform the land uses that will be reflected in the area redevelopment plan.”

Community consultations will start in mid-January.

The city says the B.C. Tree Fruits property next to the former mill site will likely also be included in area redevelopment plans.