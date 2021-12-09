Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Planning starting for redevelopment of Kelowna Tolko Mill site

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted December 9, 2021 8:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Planning starting for redevelopment of Kelowna Tolko Mill site' Planning starting for redevelopment of Kelowna Tolko Mill site
Planning starting for redevelopment of Kelowna Tolko Mill site

A major waterfront property is up for redevelopment in Kelowna.

Planning is just getting underway for the future of the former Tolko Mill site in the city’s north end.

This week, Kelowna city council gave a developer, which is affiliated with Tolko, the go-ahead to create an area redevelopment plan for nearly 40 acres of waterfront land that used to be the Tolko lumber mill.

The mill closed last year.

Read more: Tolko receives 1-year extension to submit report on shuttered waterfront mill in Kelowna

Planning for the future of the mill site is going ahead as the city also creates a larger neighbourhood plan for the whole area.

Kelowna city councillor Luke Stack is excited about the redevelopment of the mill site and the future of the neighbourhood.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s 40 acres and it’s right adjacent to our downtown,” said Stack. “The opportunities are amazing, in my opinion.”

Stack is hoping to see the same vision that created the downtown waterfront carried on.

“The council prior to us created an amazing downtown waterfront, which we really enjoy today with an outdoor amphitheatre, walkways, [and] waterfalls,” said Stack.

“So when I look to that next section, I can see … man, if we can get the same potential that we pulled out of the waterfront development, it would just expand our downtown and make it just amazing.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Future of former mill site in Kelowna’s north end still up in the air' Future of former mill site in Kelowna’s north end still up in the air
Future of former mill site in Kelowna’s north end still up in the air – Feb 26, 2021

The councillor is envisioning high-density development allowing for lots of parkland in the area.

“The density gives more space for the general public to enjoy, so I would anticipate that they’ll be coming forward with high density in that area of downtown,” Stack said.

Story continues below advertisement

Across the street from the mill site, the owner of the neighbourhood store believes any development will be good for business.

The owner of Knox Mountain Market, Ashok Tyagi said he’s looking to see a mix of land uses, including residential and parkland.

Read more: Former mill in Kelowna assessed at $19M, but ‘realistic value’ is $48M: Real estate report

The developer has talked about a mixed-use project, but has not committed to any specific elements.

Holar Developments said in a statement that “community input will inform the land uses that will be reflected in the area redevelopment plan.”

Community consultations will start in mid-January.

The city says the B.C. Tree Fruits property next to the former mill site will likely also be included in area redevelopment plans.

Read more: Future of former mill site in Kelowna’s north end still up in the air

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagCity of Kelowna tagtolko mill tagKelowna north end tagKelowna North End Plan tagKelowna Tolko Mill Area Redevelopment Plan tagKelowna Tolko Mill Redevelopment tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers