Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

New Calgary seniors’ building promotes healthy lifestyles

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted January 1, 2022 5:34 pm
Click to play video: 'New Calgary seniors’ building promotes healthy lifestyles' New Calgary seniors’ building promotes healthy lifestyles
Keeping our New Year’s resolutions can be a challenge as time goes on. But if getting in good shape is on your list for 2022, there’s a new place that offers some help sticking with it. Gil Tucker reports.

Keeping our New Year’s resolutions can be a challenge as time goes on.

But if you live in Calgary and getting in good shape is on your list for 2022, there’s a new place that offers some help in sticking with the resolutions.

Trico Group is building a mixed residential facility for seniors called Trico LivingWell. It will offer a mix of independent living and assisted living.

Read more: Brain exercise trumps medication in maintaining seniors’ cognitive health: study

“The built environment is actually designed to enhance human health and wellness,” said Trico LivingWell executive director Grace Su. “Inside the building, you will see a lot of greenery, living walls, a lot of plants everywhere.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The building will feature two fitness centres, with qualified instructors offering daily classes. There will also be dining options designed by dieticians.

“The other thing I want to (point out) is the air quality here,” Su said. “(Public areas are) going to be HEPA-filtered, so it will filter out any particles that are not healthy for your body.”

Read more: VirtualGym would offer Alberta seniors access to customized in-home exercises

Trico LivingWell is scheduled to be ready for people to move in during the summer of 2022.

Su recently gave several soon-to-be residents a tour of the facility.

“There’s a lot of places to do some exercise, a great dining room to enjoy very healthy food,” said Miquelina Bello, who will be moving into the building with her husband Carlos. “So we are very excited.”

Bill Remmer and his wife Penny will also moving in, with Bill sharing one of his resolutions for 2022: “To get more healthy — this place allows you to do that.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Healthy Living tagNew Years Resolutions tagSeniors Housing tagRetirement residence tagTrico tagTrico Homes tagCalgary seniors residence tagTrico LivingWell tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers