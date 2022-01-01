New Calgary seniors’ building promotes healthy lifestyles

Send this page to someone via email

Keeping our New Year’s resolutions can be a challenge as time goes on.

But if you live in Calgary and getting in good shape is on your list for 2022, there’s a new place that offers some help in sticking with the resolutions.

Trico Group is building a mixed residential facility for seniors called Trico LivingWell. It will offer a mix of independent living and assisted living.

“The built environment is actually designed to enhance human health and wellness,” said Trico LivingWell executive director Grace Su. “Inside the building, you will see a lot of greenery, living walls, a lot of plants everywhere.

The building will feature two fitness centres, with qualified instructors offering daily classes. There will also be dining options designed by dieticians.

“The other thing I want to (point out) is the air quality here,” Su said. “(Public areas are) going to be HEPA-filtered, so it will filter out any particles that are not healthy for your body.”

Trico LivingWell is scheduled to be ready for people to move in during the summer of 2022.

Su recently gave several soon-to-be residents a tour of the facility.

“There’s a lot of places to do some exercise, a great dining room to enjoy very healthy food,” said Miquelina Bello, who will be moving into the building with her husband Carlos. “So we are very excited.”

Bill Remmer and his wife Penny will also moving in, with Bill sharing one of his resolutions for 2022: “To get more healthy — this place allows you to do that.”