KFL&A Public Health expands list of restrictions amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Kingston-area public health officials are implementing new restrictions in an effort to curb the number of COVID-19 cases in the region.

The ‘Letter of Instruction‘ issued by public health outlines several new guidelines for businesses to adhere to. They include requiring any establishment to ask patrons to complete the COVID-19 screening tool. The same guideline applies to staff.

Also in the letter of instruction, patrons can only remove their masks when consuming food or a beverage and must be seated when doing so.

The new guidelines go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday Dec. 11, and apply to all public spaces with the exception of grocery stores, government services and health care facilities.

“Social interaction in businesses and organizations have the potential to increase COVID-19 transmission, especially when staff and patrons are symptomatic and remove their mask,” said Dr. Piotr Oglaza. “This letter of instruction adds protection against the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

The region has seen a surge in cases of late, recently reaching a triple-digit daily case count increase, and active cases well over 400.