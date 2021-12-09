Calgary police release expanded app connecting victims with resources

Send this page to someone via email

A web-based app designed to help Calgary police connect people in crisis with support has been relaunched and expanded.

Connect Line was originally launched in 2019 as a way for officers to quickly find resources to help community members.

The new-look app now includes supports to help those affected by domestic abuse and violence — including information they need to protect their safety, stop abuse and start working toward having healthier relationships. It has also been expanded to include a more diverse community.

“Since its launch, we discovered there was an opportunity to expand the app’s scope to include resources specifically for the Indigenous community, as well as gender and sexually diverse communities, the disabled community and Calgary’s culturally diverse communities,” said Staff Sgt. Vince Hancott with the CPS domestic conflict unit.

“We recognize that members of these communities may face additional challenges in finding appropriate supports.”

The app organizes supports into 17 categories to make it easier to find relevant resources, including counselling, financial assistance and education.

Also included in the app is information on domestic abuse, the laws that apply and how to plan for safety when dealing with domestic violence.

“We have made the app available to all our officers to help community members that may be impacted by domestic abuse,” Hancott said.

“Connect Line complements other tools available through our community partners and we wanted to share this resource with the broader community as we recognize that this is also a valuable resource for those supporting people in unhealthy or violent relationships.”

Connect Line is available in all app stores and online.