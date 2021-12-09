Some N.B. patients learning their unvaccinated doctors have been suspended

Send this page to someone via email

A Fredericton man says the decision to suspend New Brunswick doctors who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 is heavy-handed and has left him without medical care.

Duncan Milne is diabetic and has borderline kidney function but says he only found out his doctor was suspended when the hospital in Fredericton called to say his scheduled blood tests had been cancelled.

Milne then tried to book the tests through his internal medicine specialist but discovered he had also been suspended for the same reason.

Dr. Ed Schollenberg, registrar of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of New Brunswick, says fewer than 10 of the 1,900 doctors in the province are unvaccinated, and the college suspended those without proof of a valid exemption as of Dec. 1.

He says unfortunately the affected doctors made little or no effort to assist their patients.

Milne says suspending the doctors has become a punishment of their patients, and other measures should have been considered.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2021.