Health

Some N.B. patients learning their unvaccinated doctors have been suspended

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2021 12:35 pm
Mandatory workplace vaccination policies are set to kick in for many workers, leaving little option for some still unvaccinated New Brunswickers. Travis Fortnum reports – Oct 6, 2021

A Fredericton man says the decision to suspend New Brunswick doctors who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 is heavy-handed and has left him without medical care.

Duncan Milne is diabetic and has borderline kidney function but says he only found out his doctor was suspended when the hospital in Fredericton called to say his scheduled blood tests had been cancelled.

Read more: N.B. employees file court application claiming COVID-19 vaccine mandate unconstitutional

 

Milne then tried to book the tests through his internal medicine specialist but discovered he had also been suspended for the same reason.

Dr. Ed Schollenberg, registrar of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of New Brunswick, says fewer than 10 of the 1,900 doctors in the province are unvaccinated, and the college suspended those without proof of a valid exemption as of Dec. 1.

New Brunswick's top doctor discusses details of COVID-19 winter action plan

 

He says unfortunately the affected doctors made little or no effort to assist their patients.

Milne says suspending the doctors has become a punishment of their patients, and other measures should have been considered.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
