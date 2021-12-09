Menu

Canada

Quebec elementary school teacher reassigned from class over hijab due to Bill 21

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2021 12:18 pm
Supporters have been hanging green ribbons on a fence in support of a teacher who was reassigned to a different job due to her hijab. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Courtesy Amanda DeGrace

An elementary school teacher in western Quebec has been reassigned from her classroom because her hijab contravenes the province’s law forbidding teachers from wearing religious symbols.

Parents at Chelsea Elementary School say they found out in a letter last week the teacher was being moved to a different job, and later some discovered it was due to her hijab, confirmed by the teacher in an interview with a local newspaper.

Read more: Quebec court upholds most of province’s secularism law, exempts English school boards

Amanda DeGrace, one of the parents, says supporters have been hanging green ribbons on a fence in support of the teacher and are organizing a letter-writing campaign urging parents to denounce the situation.

The secularism law, known as Bill 21, was passed in June 2019 and bans the wearing of religious symbols such as hijabs, kippas and turbans by teachers and other government employees deemed to be in positions of authority.

Read more: The only problem with the Bill 21 question is how our leaders responded

In a statement, the Western Quebec School Board, which has previously come out firmly against Bill 21, declined to comment specifically due to confidentiality surrounding human resources issues.

Director general Mike Dubeau says the board’s stance on Bill 21 has not changed but added it is subject to provincial laws that regulate employment in the public sector.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
