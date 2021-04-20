Menu

Politics

Decision expected Tuesday on challenge to Quebec’s secularism law Bill 21

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 20, 2021 7:56 am
Demonstrators stand outside the courthouse on the first day of the constitutional challenge to Bill 21 before the Quebec Superior Court in Montreal on Monday, November 2, 2020. View image in full screen
Demonstrators stand outside the courthouse on the first day of the constitutional challenge to Bill 21 before the Quebec Superior Court in Montreal on Monday, November 2, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s Superior Court is expected to rule Tuesday on a challenge to the province’s law that bans certain public sector workers from wearing religious symbols on the job.

Four separate lawsuits challenging Bill 21 were merged into one trial, which was held over several weeks at the end of 2020.

The Quebec government says Bill 21 is moderate and supported by a majority of Quebecers, while the bill’s critics say it targets racialized minorities who choose to practise their religion.

Bill 21 was adopted in June 2019 and bans public sector workers who are deemed to be in positions of authority, including teachers, police officers and judges, from wearing symbols such as hijabs or turbans at work.

The law makes pre-emptive use of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms’ notwithstanding clause, which shields legislation from court challenges over violations of some Charter rights.

In a bid to get around the notwithstanding clause, the plaintiffs invoked the sexual equality guarantees in section 28 of the Charter, which they maintain are not covered by the notwithstanding clause.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Bill 21Quebec Superior CourtCharter of Rights and FreedomshijabNotwithstanding ClauseTurbanSecularsection 28

