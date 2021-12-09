Menu

Canada

Saskatoon emergency downtown shelter approved, plans to open Monday

By Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi Global News
Posted December 9, 2021 11:28 am
Service providers said changes to income support, along with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, have led to more people experiencing homelessness. View image in full screen
Service providers said changes to income support, along with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, have led to more people experiencing homelessness. Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi / Global News

Saskatoon city council unanimously approved Thursday a proposed temporary emergency shelter for those experiencing homelessness.

The Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) has been pushing for around a month to open the wellness centre and shelter amid cold weather, packed shelters, and a growing number of people experiencing homelessness.

The shelter is on 1st Avenue North between 22nd and 23rd streets with a lease that would carry through to the end of March, with the option to extend until the end of April if necessary.

Brent Penner, executive director of business improvement association Downtown Saskatoon, said the city’s homelessness problem has been growing for years.

Service providers said changes to income support, along with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, have led to more people experiencing homelessness.

“Everyone agrees that something must change but no one with the ability to make change makes it,” Penner said.

“We all need to admit that what has happened on this issue has been a failure. Let us not repeat the failure and have to have this discussion again next year, which will undoubtedly occur if this issue does not find a permanent solution.”

Many local businesses and organizations have offered donations to support the shelter, according to STC Tribal Chief Mark Arcand.

“It’s a community initiative, it’s just being led by STC,” he said. He told Global News he plans to open doors on Monday.

The STC is using its own funds, along with around $120,000 from the city, to cover the occupancy costs of the building, along with some other expenses.

The STC also has also applied to the federal government for a $1.4-million grant. Arcand said the organization has enough money to run for around six weeks.

