Stuff a Guelph emergency vehicle with food for a good cause

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s emergency services are hoping to collect more than 10,000 pounds of food in its 10th annual Stuff an Emergency Vehicle event.

This year, it is being held at Zehrs at Paisley and Elmira roads on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various emergency vehicles and off-duty police officers, firefighters and paramedics will be stationed out front of the grocery store.

Shoppers are encouraged to donate non-perishable food or cash that will be stuffed into a service vehicle.

It’s all in support of the Guelph Food Bank during the busy holiday season when donations are in demand.

2:18 GTA food banks struggling with usage at record levels GTA food banks struggling with usage at record levels – Oct 8, 2021

Last year, more than 12,000 pounds of food was collected.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Guelph police, more than 122,000 pounds of food has been collected and $30,000 has been raised during the program.

The City of Guelph said that has amounted to one million meals through food and cash donations.

Those who are coming out on Saturday are reminded to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This Saturday, bring a donation of cash or non-perishable food for the 10th annual Emergency Services Food Drive for the Guelph Food Bank. In the last 9 years more than 122,000 lbs of food and $30k cash has been raised. #Guelph #PrideServiceTrust -st pic.twitter.com/6ybew36DeC — Guelph Police Service (@GuelphPolice) December 7, 2021