Stuff a Guelph emergency vehicle with food for a good cause

Guelph’s emergency services are hoping to collect more than 10,000 pounds of food in its 10th annual Stuff an Emergency Vehicle event.
This year, it is being held at Zehrs at Paisley and Elmira roads on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Various emergency vehicles and off-duty police officers, firefighters and paramedics will be stationed out front of the grocery store.
Shoppers are encouraged to donate non-perishable food or cash that will be stuffed into a service vehicle.
It’s all in support of the Guelph Food Bank during the busy holiday season when donations are in demand.
Last year, more than 12,000 pounds of food was collected.
According to Guelph police, more than 122,000 pounds of food has been collected and $30,000 has been raised during the program.
The City of Guelph said that has amounted to one million meals through food and cash donations.
Those who are coming out on Saturday are reminded to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
