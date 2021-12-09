Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Stuff a Guelph emergency vehicle with food for a good cause

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 9, 2021 11:16 am
Click to play video: 'Toronto food banks see record number of visitors' Toronto food banks see record number of visitors
A new study paints a grim picture when it comes to food insecurity in Canada’s largest city – Nov 15, 2021

Guelph’s emergency services are hoping to collect more than 10,000 pounds of food in its 10th annual Stuff an Emergency Vehicle event.

This year, it is being held at Zehrs at Paisley and Elmira roads on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Read more: Guelph Humane Society hosting 1st in-person adoption event during COVID-19 pandemic

Various emergency vehicles and off-duty police officers, firefighters and paramedics will be stationed out front of the grocery store.

Shoppers are encouraged to donate non-perishable food or cash that will be stuffed into a service vehicle.

It’s all in support of the Guelph Food Bank during the busy holiday season when donations are in demand.

Click to play video: 'GTA food banks struggling with usage at record levels' GTA food banks struggling with usage at record levels
GTA food banks struggling with usage at record levels – Oct 8, 2021

Last year, more than 12,000 pounds of food was collected.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

According to Guelph police, more than 122,000 pounds of food has been collected and $30,000 has been raised during the program.

Read more: The Salvation Army’s 2021 Christmas campaign is underway in Guelph

The City of Guelph said that has amounted to one million meals through food and cash donations.

Those who are coming out on Saturday are reminded to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph tagGuelph News tagGuelph Police tagguelph fire tagGuelph Paramedics tagGuelph Food Bank tagStuff an emergency vehicle guelph tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers