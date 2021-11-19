The Salvation Army’s 2021 Christmas campaign is underway in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Thursday night’s kickoff event launched the Guelph Salvation Army’s Christmas campaign.

Last year, the campaign was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the organization was forced to pull all of its volunteers.

However, corps officer Peter van Duinen said they learned how to adapt.

He said they’ve bought back touchless tap devices to Christmas Kettle stands this year.

“We have three tap options: a $5, $10 and $20 option. And of course, charitable receipts will be issued to those who make donations at the Christmas kettles,” van Duinen said.

Van Duinen said there is an online option as well if people want to donate at home instead. He said there is a donation page on the Guelph Salvation Army website.

The agency said help is needed for a number of initiatives, including the Christmas Kettle campaign and the Christmas toy and food hamper distribution program.

Van Duinen said you can register online for the Christmas Kettle campaign.

“They can check the kettle shifts and schedules for each of the locations and they can actually choose based on their availability,” he said.

He added the shifts last about two hours each.

Van Duinen said if people prefer to register by phone, they can call the Salvation Army Guelph Citadel at 519-836-9360.

He said they also rely on about one hundred volunteers for their hamper program, which begins later in December. Van Duinen said volunteers are needed to assemble and pack boxes of food and toys and then hand them out to families.

He said you can register for the Guelph Salvation Army volunteer program online.

The Salvation Army in Guelph plans to raise $340,000. Some $170,000 will come from the Kettle campaign and another $170,000 will come from the mail campaign.

The funds will go towards buying toys and food for families in need.

The Christmas campaign runs from Nov. 18 to Dec. 24.