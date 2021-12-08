SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19: KFL&A Public Health reports 2 new deaths, 101 new cases and 439 active

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 8, 2021 4:05 pm
COVID-19: KFL&A Public Health reports 2 new deaths, 101 new cases and 439 active - image View image in full screen
Paul Soucy/Global News

The Kingston region has seen another record spike in active COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health reported 101 new cases as well as two new deaths.

Active cases are now at 439, which is also a new record high.

The number of people hospitalized has grown to 30, and there are 12 in the ICU.

Just under half of the 101 cases are within the 18-29 age group.

According to the Queen’s University COVID-19 tracker, there are still only nine active cases on campus.

