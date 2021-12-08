COVID-19: KFL&A Public Health reports 2 new deaths, 101 new cases and 439 active

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Kingston region has seen another record spike in active COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health reported 101 new cases as well as two new deaths.

Active cases are now at 439, which is also a new record high.

The number of people hospitalized has grown to 30, and there are 12 in the ICU.

1:34 Community reacts as COVID-19 cases rise in the Kingston region Community reacts as COVID-19 cases rise in the Kingston region – Dec 1, 2021

Just under half of the 101 cases are within the 18-29 age group.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the Queen’s University COVID-19 tracker, there are still only nine active cases on campus.