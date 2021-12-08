COVID-19: KFL&A Public Health reports 2 new deaths, 101 new cases and 439 active

The Kingston region has seen another record spike in active COVID-19 cases.
On Wednesday, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health reported 101 new cases as well as two new deaths.
Active cases are now at 439, which is also a new record high.
The number of people hospitalized has grown to 30, and there are 12 in the ICU.
Just under half of the 101 cases are within the 18-29 age group.
According to the Queen’s University COVID-19 tracker, there are still only nine active cases on campus.View link »
