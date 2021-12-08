Menu

Canada

Proposed Calgary-to-Banff rail link looking for provincial funds

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2021 2:51 pm
The town of Banff on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. View image in full screen
The town of Banff on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Global News

The company behind a proposed passenger rail service that would connect Banff, Alta., to the Calgary International Airport says the project will cost $1.5 billion.

The owners of the Mount Norquay ski resort in Banff say they’ve submitted a new proposal to the Alberta government in hopes the rail line could be constructed as a public-private partnership.

Read more: Passenger train between Calgary’s airport, downtown and Banff back in front of city council

Liricon Capital Ltd., which owns the ski resort, also holds a long-term lease for the Banff train station.

The company says the link between the tourist town and Calgary would help reduce the burden of passenger vehicles in Banff National Park.

Downtown stop ‘essential’ in plans for train connecting Calgary and Banff – Jul 29, 2021

The proposal would require twinning a section of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. track.

Liricon Capital is asking the Alberta government to commit $30 million annually to the project. The province would not start payments until the rail line is complete, which could be as early as 2025.

Read more: Province to explore feasibility of passenger railway from Calgary to Banff

The company also hopes to receive funding from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Calgary to Banff train proposed by 3 city councillors – Jul 21, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
