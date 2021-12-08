Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky and Dua Lipa to bring star power back to Osheaga festival

Send this page to someone via email

Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky and Dua Lipa are set to turn the volume back up on the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival after the pandemic postponed the 15th edition of the summer bash by two years.

Organizers announced on Wednesday that the chart-topping artists have been booked to headline the three-day Montreal festival.

The lineup marks the return of Osheaga’s star power after the 2020 and 2021 summer events were cancelled because of the COVID-19 crisis.

A scaled-down “Osheaga Get Together” took place in October, with mostly homegrown artists performing for a fraction of the event’s usual turnout.

Organizers say Osheaga is coming back “stronger than ever” with the Foo Fighters set to headline the first night of the event on July 29.

Story continues below advertisement

A$AP Rocky will take the spotlight on July 30, while Dua Lipa is slated to close out the festival on July 31.

Weekend passes are on sale, and single-day tickets will be available at a later date.

Osheaga says on its website that the full lineup will be revealed early next year.

The festival notes that all scheduled performances, including those of the headliners, may be cancelled, and no refunds will be given in the event of such changes.

Osheaga says all the passes bought for its cancelled 2020 and 2021 events will be honoured in 2022.