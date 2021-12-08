Menu

Canada

City of Kingston, Ont. lands Quebec-based regional air service

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 8, 2021 2:04 pm
A map outlining city's serviced by Pascan Aviation. View image in full screen
A map outlining city's serviced by Pascan Aviation. Pascan Aviation

There will soon be more flights going in and out of the Norman Rogers Airport in the Limestone City. It appears the City of Kingston, Ont., will be partnering with regional airline Pascan Aviation.

City officials have called a news conference for Thursday afternoon that will include various city officials and representatives from Pascan.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. airport still looking for carrier service

The airline primarily serves the province of Quebec, including Montreal and Quebec City, but also has flights landing at the Wabush airport in Labrador.

Other Quebec destinations include Saguenay, Saint-Hubert, Baie-Comeau and the Gaspe region.

Click to play video: 'Kingston, Ont. airport still looking for carrier service' Kingston, Ont. airport still looking for carrier service
Kingston, Ont. airport still looking for carrier service – Oct 7, 2021

Air Canada, Kingston’s only air carrier, cancelled service in March of 2020 at the start of the COVID pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Other than a short stint with charter company Fly GTA, there haven’t been many planes flying out of Kingston’s airport since.

