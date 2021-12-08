Menu

Crime

Rideauview COVID-19 vaccine clinic closed due to ‘suspicious package’ but police find no threat

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted December 8, 2021 1:26 pm
Ottawa police said a package found at COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the south end was deemed "non-suspicious.". View image in full screen
Ottawa police said a package found at COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the south end was deemed "non-suspicious.". THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Ottawa’s Riverside South neighbourhood was closed on Wednesday afternoon while police investigated a “suspicious package” that was ultimately deemed not a threat to the public.

Ottawa Public Health said in a tweet around 12:30 p.m. that the vaccine clinic at the Rideauview Community Centre on Shoreline Drive was closed for the day due to an ongoing police operation.

The Ottawa Police Service confirmed an investigation into a “suspicious package incident” in an email to Global News, saying the chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high yield explosives (CBRNE) team had been called to the site.

A police spokesperson followed up 15 minutes later to say the package had been deemed “non-suspicious.”

OPH said all vaccine appointments booked for the Rideauview site will be shifted to the Nepean Sportsplex curling rink.

Anyone affected by the disruption will be contacted by an automated email or call from the health unit, according to an OPH spokesperson.

The health unit confirmed the deferral plan will remain in place for the rest of the day, with the Rideauview Community Centre reopening for vaccinations on Thursday.

