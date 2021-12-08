Menu

Crime

Toronto police reveal 10 most stolen vehicles of 2021

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 8, 2021 12:44 pm
In this Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 photo, a Honda CR-V is shown on a dealership lot in Roseville, Mich. View image in full screen
In this Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 photo, a Honda CR-V is shown on a dealership lot in Roseville, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Toronto Police Service has released their list of stolen vehicles, year-to-date as of Dec. 1 in the city.

Their list contains the vehicle make and model as well as the number of reported incidents for being stolen.

Here are the top 10 stolen vehicles in Toronto:

  1. Honda CR-V: 654 incidents
  2. Lexus Rx350: 418 incidents
  3. Honda Civic: 260 incidents
  4. Land Rover Range Rover: 225 incidents
  5. Toyota Highlander: 200 incidents
  6. Ford F150: 176 incidents
  7. Honda Accord: 145 incidents
  8. Toyota Corolla: 123 incidents
  9. Toyota Rav4: 70 incidents
  10. Hyundai Elantra: 62 incidents.

Read more: York police recover 28 stolen vehicles worth more than $1.5M

Meanwhile, early on Wednesday Équité Association revealed its top 10 list for the most stolen vehicles across Canada this year. That list had some similar vehicles to Toronto’s but also had other vehicles.

Ford trucks (F150/F250/F350/F450 series) topped the list at number one, with 2018 models most commonly being stolen.

Click to play video: 'Ford trucks lead list of top 10 stolen vehicles in Canada' Ford trucks lead list of top 10 stolen vehicles in Canada
Ford trucks lead list of top 10 stolen vehicles in Canada – Dec 3, 2019

Équité Association said some key trends for vehicle thefts include the push-to-start button technology, high-end SUVs being stolen for export, and some stolen vehicles being given fake VIN (vehicle identification numbers) and sold to unsuspecting customers.

Read more: Video appears to show suspect stealing SUV of man delivering berries in Toronto

Here are the top 10 stolen vehicles across Canada, with the most common model year, according to Équité for 2021:

  1. Ford F150 / F250 / F350 / F450 Series — 2018
  2. Honda CR-V Series — 2018
  3. Chevrolet / GMC Silverado / Sierra 1500 / 2500 / 3500 Series — 2005
  4. Dodge / Ram 1500 / 2500 / 3500 Series — 2019
  5. Lexus RX350 / RX450 Series — 2017
  6. Honda Civic Series — 2019
  7. Toyota Highlander Series — 2019
  8. Chrysler / Dodge Town & Country / Grand Caravan / Caravan / Voyager — 2017
  9. Toyota Corolla Series — 2017
  10. Honda Accord Series — 2018

Équité Association is a national independent agency within the insurance industry that integrates cross-insurer data analytics operations with Investigative Services as a centralized effort to combat insurance fraud.

