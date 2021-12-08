Toronto police reveal 10 most stolen vehicles of 2021

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Police Service has released their list of stolen vehicles, year-to-date as of Dec. 1 in the city.

Their list contains the vehicle make and model as well as the number of reported incidents for being stolen.

Here are the top 10 stolen vehicles in Toronto:

Honda CR-V: 654 incidents Lexus Rx350: 418 incidents Honda Civic: 260 incidents Land Rover Range Rover: 225 incidents Toyota Highlander: 200 incidents Ford F150: 176 incidents Honda Accord: 145 incidents Toyota Corolla: 123 incidents Toyota Rav4: 70 incidents Hyundai Elantra: 62 incidents.

Meanwhile, early on Wednesday Équité Association revealed its top 10 list for the most stolen vehicles across Canada this year. That list had some similar vehicles to Toronto’s but also had other vehicles.

Ford trucks (F150/F250/F350/F450 series) topped the list at number one, with 2018 models most commonly being stolen.

Équité Association said some key trends for vehicle thefts include the push-to-start button technology, high-end SUVs being stolen for export, and some stolen vehicles being given fake VIN (vehicle identification numbers) and sold to unsuspecting customers.

Here are the top 10 stolen vehicles across Canada, with the most common model year, according to Équité for 2021:

Ford F150 / F250 / F350 / F450 Series — 2018 Honda CR-V Series — 2018 Chevrolet / GMC Silverado / Sierra 1500 / 2500 / 3500 Series — 2005 Dodge / Ram 1500 / 2500 / 3500 Series — 2019 Lexus RX350 / RX450 Series — 2017 Honda Civic Series — 2019 Toyota Highlander Series — 2019 Chrysler / Dodge Town & Country / Grand Caravan / Caravan / Voyager — 2017 Toyota Corolla Series — 2017 Honda Accord Series — 2018

Équité Association is a national independent agency within the insurance industry that integrates cross-insurer data analytics operations with Investigative Services as a centralized effort to combat insurance fraud.

