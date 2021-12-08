Community members call for Sackville Memorial Hospital services to be restored immediately

Send this page to someone via email

A rally of community members and leaders gathered outside the Sackville Memorial Hospital on Wednesday morning to protest the closure of all acute care beds at the facility.

About 150 people stood outside, as speakers shared how vital the hospital is to the town of Sackville and neighbouring communities in New Brunswick.

The hospital’s ER hours have been cut recently, and just last week, Horizon Health Network said it would be temporarily closing all of its inpatient beds. Patients will instead be transferred to The Moncton Hospital, and the beds at Sackville Memorial will be used for people waiting for long-term care.

“We’re seeing a hemorrhaging of staff. How will the circuit breaker stop this bleeding?” said Dr. Ross Thomas, who is recently retired, at Wednesday’s event.

Organizers of the rally said they are calling for all services to be restored immediately at the hospital, with full staffing.

“I feel nurses have been driven away by Horizon and the threat of closures,” said Audrey Hicks, who worked as a nurse at the facility for 40 years and held various positions with the Sackville Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

Those at the rally are calling for Horizon Health to restore all services at the hospital.

Hicks added that the auxiliary invested upwards of $1 million into the hospital, and helped fund the palliative care unit. She urged Horizon not to close the palliative care services.

There was also concern among those at the rally that the situation at the hospital will affect the health of the community.

“Why would people want to move to this community given the uncertainty of the hospital?” said Elaine Smith, the former chair of Sackville Memorial Hospital Foundation.

With files from Suzanne Lapointe